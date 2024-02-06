NEW VIDEO: Seattle police chase, arrest alleged drive-by shooter

Seattle police released new bodycam footage of officers arresting a man accused of doing a drive-by shooting on November 22, 2023.

Around 2 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and South Lucille Street, police found a stolen car believed to be involved with a drive-by shooting and a burglary.

When officers tried to stop the car it sped off.

King County Sheriff’s Office air support helped Seattle police chase the car. In the video, you can see the car drive up on the sidewalk. Officers eventually pinned in the car on Airport Way South

The man driving was taken into custody. A woman passenger was identified and released. No injuries were reported.

Officers found multiple guns in the car and also three dogs. The dogs were uninjured.

The 32-year-old driver was booked into King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting, eluding, and possession of a stolen car.

You can watch the video below: