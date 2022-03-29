VIDEO: Seminole County offering deal on dog, cat adoptions as shelter nears capacity

Southern Living

For the first time in 50 years, Oklahoma's most expensive home is on the market. The 9,246-square-foot home in the heart of Tulsa was built for a local oil and gas baron in 1925 and has only had two owners in its near-100 years. Its second owner, former basketball player and businessman Robert Patterson, bought the home in 1968 and lived there with his family until he died in 2018.