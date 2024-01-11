Video: Seven-car pileup on US 69 in Johnson County narrowly misses police officer

Overland Park police shared body camera footage on social media Thursday from an officer involved in a multi-car crash on U.S. 69, providing a dramatic reminder of the dangers of slick roads.

Shortly after getting out of their vehicle, a car is seen crashing into an officer’s patrol car sending it sliding on the road, narrowly missing the officer.

The accident happened on U.S. 69 near 135th Street just after 6 a.m., when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into a Dodge Durango parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights on, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Two more vehicles struck the parked Durango and another car traveling south. After the impact, the Durango was pushed into two other vehicles, including an Overland Park officer’s police cruiser.

According to KHP, there were seven cars involved in the crash. Police said the officer with body camera footage of the incident was closing down part of the road for another unrelated crash.

The Silverado driver was taken to a hospital by emergency medical services and treated for minor injuries.

“This is a friendly reminder to slow down and move over when you observe emergency vehicles with their emergency lights activated on the side of the roadway,” Overland Park police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

KHP reported icy road conditions in the area of southbound 69 Thursday morning. Kansas Department of Transportation crews were treating the area, which had reported stretches of black ice. Police said slick road conditions that led to the seven vehicle crash contributed to at least two other wrecks on the same stretch of road.

With more winter weather in the forecast, police are warning drivers to monitor road conditions and make the proper preparations for travel, particularly as temperatures remain below freezing in the Kansas City metro.