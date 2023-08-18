Video: Severe storms possible Friday morning (8-17-23)
Tyler has more.
Tyler Adams will be staying with Leeds United for the foreseeable future after all.
Some of the top programs in the country will have an ongoing quarterback competition during preseason practice.
French in-space transportation company Exotrail is launching two U.S.-based subsidiaries, one focused specifically on serving U.S. government and defense customers, the company said Monday. Tyler Browder, co-founder and former head of satellite software developer Kubos, was installed to lead the new Exotrail U.S., Inc. He joined Exotrail as a senior officer in February, just after the company announced it had closed a $58 million Series B. At the time, Exotrail expressed its intent to expand its footprint in the United States. Exotrail also hired Brian Holt as the director of U.S. government business development and partnerships.
Aaron Judge missed nearly two months. He's still tied for sixth in the AL in homers.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to eastern Pennsylvania and Pocono Raceway’s “Tricky Triangle” this weekend as the race for the playoffs heat up.
"My dad is a living room parent and my mom is a bedroom parent."
After Tana Mongeau ranted about a French wine tour guide on her podcast aptly titled "Cancelled," reports confirm that one of her sponsors is cutting ties with the show.
"If you’re fat, you’re supposed to try to not be," Ivy Snitzer said.
Experts explain which odors warrant a doctor's visit and which ones are perfectly normal.
We're almost in the heat of fantasy football draft season — so why not start thinking about team names?
Where did it come from?
Questions remain over the legality of last week’s raid on the Marion County Record, which was investigating the new town police chief.
While Florida isn't alone in seeing its insurance rates balloon, The Sunshine State's insurance premiums are growing faster than many others.
She invented it right in the middle of an In-N-Out.
Which forms of cancer are increasing in young people and, more importantly, why is this happening? Doctors explain.
The social media gymnast is accused of photoshopping photos on Instagram.
"Ugh i’m so sorry this happened. it was def a weird one. special in its own way. gorgeous venue. but strange." The post Fans document a new and bizarre type of poor concert etiquette at Maggie Rogers’s Hollywood Bowl concert appeared first on In The Know.
"pov: you heard this jingle for an anxious dog and now need to play it on repeat before doing anything even remotely social"
After a competitive showing, the actress decides she's had enough and self-exits the reality show.
Prime Hydration drinks are so popular that they’re security-protected in some areas as fans continue to clear them off the shelves. But do they work?