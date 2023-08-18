Video: Severe storms possible Friday morning (8-17-23)

TechCrunch

French in-space transportation company Exotrail is launching two U.S.-based subsidiaries, one focused specifically on serving U.S. government and defense customers, the company said Monday. Tyler Browder, co-founder and former head of satellite software developer Kubos, was installed to lead the new Exotrail U.S., Inc. He joined Exotrail as a senior officer in February, just after the company announced it had closed a $58 million Series B. At the time, Exotrail expressed its intent to expand its footprint in the United States. Exotrail also hired Brian Holt as the director of U.S. government business development and partnerships.