Video of shooting at Beaumont Del Taco drive-thru released; Banning officer expected to recover

Christopher Damien, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Video footage shows officers surrounding the truck driven by Dennis McHugh before the fatal shooting on Dec. 31, 2021, in Beaumont, Calif.
Video footage capturing the fatal shooting of a man trying to flee during an arrest attempt at a Del Taco drive-through in Beaumont in December was released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday.

The edited video is a combination of body camera and aerial footage captured by a police helicopter. It is narrated by Sheriff Chad Bianco, who describes some of the events leading up to the attempted arrest on New Year's Eve.

Bianco said in the video that officers located Dennis McHugh, 44, of Glendora, at the fast-food restaurant on 4th Street just off of Interstate 10. He said that McHugh had outstanding felony warrants on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. Riverside County court records show he was facing a charge for a domestic violence incident.

The arrest attempt involved sheriff's deputies, officers from the Banning and Beaumont police departments, and members of the California Highway Patrol.

Two police cars blocked the exit of the drive-through while McHugh was in line. An unidentified civilian in another vehicle was also blocked in the line at the restaurant by police cars, while a sheriff's deputy and a Beaumont police officer approached McHugh.

As the officers yelled for McHugh to get out of his truck, he began to ram his vehicle into several civilian vehicles in an attempt to flee. The footage shows at least one civilian running from the scene as McHugh hits various vehicles in an attempt to escape.

One Banning police officer walked toward the truck as McHugh sought to flee, and was struck by one of the cars, which rolled down a hill and onto him.

Several officers opened fire simultaneously, the footage shows, with many distinct volleys of gunfire with likely more than 100 rounds fired.

McHugh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bianco did not identify which officers from what department or departments opened fire, though he did call it a deputy and officer-involved shooting, which suggests that a sheriff's deputy was among those officers who opened fire.

Dennis McHugh, 44, was fatally shot by officers on Dec. 31, 2021, in Beaumont, Calif.
Multiple bystanders, including Del Taco customers and employees, were in the vicinity when shots were fired. No injuries were reported among bystanders.

The Banning officer who was pinned under the car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, Bianco said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Riverside County Force Investigation Detail and will be reviewed by the county district attorney's office. The state attorney general reviews all shootings of unarmed individuals, but did not immediately return The Desert Sun's inquiry about this case.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Beaumont police Del Taco shooting: Video released, officer to recover

