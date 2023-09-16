Video showcases unreleased Tesla Cybertruck’s impressive agility in parking lot compared to Toyota Tacoma: ‘This is next level’

As Tesla fans continue to eagerly await the release of the long-delayed Cybertruck, yet another test-driving Cybertruck has been spotted on the streets and captured on camera by an excited civilian.

The Cybertruck in question, in one of its signature camo wraps, was spotted in a parking lot by the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, who made the questionable decision to begin tailing the electric vehicle while filming with his phone.

Camo Cybertruck really showcasing Cybertruck's agility in a parking lot, flanking the follower!

The Tacoma following just can't keep up… pic.twitter.com/qoF0kANRmt — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) September 8, 2023

“Let me get a video. Come on, bro,” the Toyota Tacoma driver narrates. “Yeah, he’s trying to get away from me. It looks hella dope, dude.”

The video was then posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Greggertruck (@greggertruck), an account dedicated to posting videos of Cybertrucks.

“Camo Cybertruck really showcasing Cybertruck’s agility in a parking lot, flanking the follower!” Greggertruck captioned the video. “The Tacoma following just can’t keep up … ”

On display in the video is the Cybertruck’s tight turning radius, which has been noted in previous fan-filmed videos. Some internet sleuthing has led to the hypothesis that the Cybertruck has a turning diameter of around 35 feet, which would be impressive for a pickup truck. Pickups typically have a turning diameter of more than 40 feet. The Cybertruck’s agility is a result of its rear-wheel steering.

The X users who commented on Greggertruck’s post were also quite impressed.

“Four wheel steering for the win,” wrote one.

“I love the really tight turning radius, very impressive,” wrote another.

“Cybertruck graceful as a gazelle!” wrote a third.

Though the Cybertruck’s turning radius may be impressive, it is still not known when the EV will be available to customers, what its specs will be, or how much it will cost. Until then, however, we can count on the internet’s many Tesla fans to continue to deliver phone camera footage whenever one of the trucks appears in public.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.