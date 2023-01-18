Video showing Butler Twp. officer punching person multiple times during arrest under investigation

The Butler Township Police Department has launched an investigation into a video depicting an officer punching a person multiple times during an arrest.

The video, which was posted publicly on Facebook and sent to News Center 7 by multiple people, was recorded by a bystander Monday, Jan. 16 around 4 p.m.

Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter confirmed the video and officers’ actions are currently under investigation.

The Butler Township Police Department posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

“We are aware of the video recorded by a bystander that is circulating on Facebook concerning an incident that occurred on January 16, 2023, involving two of our officers. This incident is currently under investigation in accordance with departmental policies and procedures, as is the case whenever force is used in an arrest.

Part of that investigation also involves thoroughly reviewing videos taken by the cruiser and the officers’ bodycams. The department is in the process of reviewing those videos, which will be provided to the public after departmental review.”

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter will release all of the cruiser and body cam video from the incident at a news conference Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., according to News Center 7′s John Bedell.

News Center 7 reached out to the woman in the Butler Township video and she has hired attorney Michael L. Wright from the law firm of Wright & Schulte.

“I have been hired to represent her,” Wright told News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright. “I am now investigating. I want to know why this happened and the video I saw was disturbing. I want to know why the officer used excessive force.”

Wright confirms his client is in the hospital receiving treatment.

