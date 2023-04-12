Video showing decapitation of Ukrainian soldier sparks outrage

The Ukrainian government launched an investigation Wednesday after a video emerged that appears to show a member of their army decapitated by Russian soldiers.

Although speculation remains as to the authenticity of the video, it has garnered the condemnation of both governments and marks the latest in a string of alleged war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred to the men in the video as “beasts.” The Kremlin called the footage “horrible,” but argued it needed to be verified.

The video spread quickly online, and shows a man in green fatigues donning the yellow armband typically worn by Ukrainian fighters.

As the soldier screams for help, another man wearing camouflage uses a knife to carry out the beheading. A third man can be seen holding up a jacket that appears to belong to the man being killed. All three men in the video can be heard speaking Russian.

Most news outlets are choosing not to share the video or even screengrabs, due to the extreme graphic nature of the content.

The video comes as Russian officials claimed their army had seized three districts of Bakhmut, the city that has been the main focus of Moscow’s war campaign for the last several months.

Since Russia first launched its invasion into Ukraine in February 2022, the United Nations has reported on widespread abuses and alleged war crimes, including the targeting of apartment complexes and other civilian structures in Russian strikes.

Images have emerged of dead civilians in the streets and in mass graves in the city of Bucha, although the Kremlin denies these crimes and claims it has not targeted civilians.

The International Criminal Court has also issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing the country’s illegal abduction of children from Ukraine.

In regard to the latest video of the beheading, Zelenskyy said the violence would not be forgotten, and that the Russian army would be held responsible.

“Everyone must react, every leader. Do not expect that it will be forgotten, that time will pass,” he said in a statement.

