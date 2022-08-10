Video showing Ukrainian forces shelling Kakhovsky bridge appeared on the Web

YEVHEN KIZILOV — WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 2022, 19:08

A video of the damaged Kakhovsky bridge, which was hit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on 10 August has been shared online.

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast online newspaper "News N"

Details: A video shot on the bridge over the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam, which is under the occupation of the Russians, was published on social networks. On 10 August, the Armed Forces attacked it. The Ukrainian military says the bridge is now unusable.

The footage shows several holes from shell hits on the road surface.

Background: Kakhovka Bridge was the last transportation artery for the occupiers. Now the Russians cannot transport enough weapons and equipment across the Dnipro river in the Kherson region.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit two more bridges in the area.

The occupiers captured the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

