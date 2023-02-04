New video shown during court hearing for 2 suspects in Brighton Heights funeral shooting

The two teens police say are responsible for a funeral shooting that injured six people sat in front of a judge on Friday afternoon. Their preliminary hearing was moved to the main courthouse for safety concerns.

Prosecutors have been focused on video, including the video we first showed you here on Channel 11.

In the video, two men in black clothing can be seen shooting multiple times. One woman limps towards the door of the church to escape the shots.

Prosecutors also played new surveillance video that shows two shooters appear from an alleyway onto the street and into the front yard of Destiny Church on Brighton Road before opening fire.

Witnesses have all been law enforcement and shared details they hope will connect the dots. They talked about what the suspects were wearing at exact times and discussed evidence left behind.

The defense argued that there is no way to connect 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon to the shooting. They say that the men shown in the footage wore ski masks and gloves to conceal their identities.

“They can not identify Mr. Nixon as one of the shooters at the funeral home on that date and time,” said defense attorney Casey White. “They wanted the judge to speculate based on evidence that they were able to obtain four or five hours after the shooting. They were certainly unable to place Hezekiah at the scene of the crime. So that being said, I’m disappointed with the judge’s decision.”

The teens will return to court for their formal arraignment in March.

