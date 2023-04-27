Video shows 16-year-old girl violently attacked by classmates at metro Atlanta high school

Video shows a metro Atlanta 16-year-old jumped by several of her classmates.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Therrell High School, where she talked to the victim’s mother, who said the situation traumatized her daughter. She has since pulled her out of school.

Channel 2 Action News is not identifying the victim or her mother.

The video shows a large group of teenagers surrounding the victim and beating her as she crouches down to try to avoid the blows.

The victim’s mother said she is heartbroken and disappointed with the school system.

“It just looked like animals,” the victim’s mother said. “My daughter was standing there with two admins. I don’t understand how those children were able to come in front of her and confront her and then come from the back. It was almost like it was pre-meditated.”

Fernandes spoke with Atlanta Public Schools, who said the fight was the result of an ongoing conflict with that group of students and that they have all been disciplined according to school code.

Even though some parents said the fighting at the school is out of control, a district spokesperson said the environment at Therrell has been largely peaceful.

“I think that they need to pay more attention and also rectify the situation before it gets to that point,” the victim’s mother said.

She said that she ended up taking her daughter out of the school because some of the girls showed up at the victim’s house.

APS said they have the resources available for conflict resolution and they encourage parents to use them.