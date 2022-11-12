Video shows 2 planes collide mid-air during a Dallas airshow commemorating WWII aircraft

One of the last flying World War II B-17 bomber was on display at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino, California on Sept. 28, 2021. Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images

Two planes collided mid-air during an airshow in Dallas, Texas on Saturday.

Authorities have not yet shared details on injuries or deaths.

The commemorative event included demonstrations of WWII-era aircraft and reenactments.

Two planes crashed into each other during an airshow on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

The collision happened during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show around 1:30 pm local time at Dallas Executive Airport, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Authorities as of Saturday afternoon have not yet reported any deaths or injuries stemming from the crash, according to WFAA-TV.

One of the planes was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, while the other was a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, according to The Associated Press.

Onlookers watching the show commemorating WWII aircraft were shocked. In a video of the incident shared on Twitter, a woman exclaimed, "Oh my God!" in Spanish.

Debris from the collision fell onto a nearby highway, closing lanes of Highway 67 in both directions, according to a tweet from the Dallas Police Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to AP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider