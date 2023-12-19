Video shows 5 teens crushed in Colorado SUV rollover during stunt attempt

A viral video shows the terrifying moment that an SUV rolled over during a stunt attempt in Colorado, crushing five teenagers who were hanging out of its windows.

The 19-year-old driver, Marisol Wentling, was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department for investigation on two counts of vehicular assault. Police said she was doing donuts, or driving in tight circles, in a shopping mall parking lot Saturday night when the vehicle rolled over.

The five victims were all under the age of 18 and were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, a department spokesperson said, adding that the victims had met Wentling in the parking lot to join in the stunts.

Three of the injured are in critical condition and two have been released from the hospital, police said. The incident remains under investigation.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com