Video shows Afghan president among people calmly praying on Eid al-Adha while rockets explode around them

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
A video still of people praying
A video showing people praying despite the rocket fire. One man appears to be getting up to leave. Twitter/TOLONews

  • Rockets hit near Afghanistan's presidential palace on Tuesday as the president prayed outdoors.

  • Video shows the president and others not reacting to rockets as they marked Eid al-Adha.

  • Three rockets hit near the palace and no injuries were reported, according to the AP.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Afghanistan's president and people around him prayed calmly on Eid al-Adha as rockets exploded around them, video footage shows.

President Ashraf Ghani and others praying outside in the presidential palace compound in Kabul on Tuesday, Reuters reported. They were marking the start of the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.

TV news footage shows them continuing, uninterrupted by the sound of incoming rockets in the background:

Al Jazeera reported that the rockets were fired at around 8 a.m. No one immediately took responsibility, The Associated Press reported.

Ghani later gave a speech from an outdoor podium.

At least three rockets hit near the palace before Ghani's speech, The AP reported.

The rockets landed outside the palace and no injuries were reported, according to the AP.

The US and NATO are withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban has surged as a result, capturing vast amounts of territory from Afghan government forces.

President Joe Biden has been criticized for his handling of America's exit from its longest-ever war.

Read the original article on Business Insider

