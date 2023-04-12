Video shows angry robbery suspect arrested after getting trapped inside metro Atlanta business

A 29-year-old man who police said has a laundry list of arrests was arrested again. This time, he was arrested on burglary charges.

Around 6 a.m. on Mar. 16, Atlanta officers responded to calls of a burglar inside Classic Collision on Piedmont Road.

An employee immediately flagged down the officer who said he had seen the suspect, later identified as Chennardous Roby, inside the closed business.

The employee told authorities Roby was inside a Mercedes and tried driving off but wasn’t able to.

Body camera video shows officers spotting Roby, who tried running away.

After authorities gave verbal commands, officers were able to arrest Roby. When officers captured Roby, he appeared visually agitated, stomping his feet before being arrested.

During the investigation, officers learned that Roby had two company credit cards and car keys to the vehicle he tried to steal.

Atlanta officials said Roby has an extensive criminal history with several arrests for burglary and breaking into cars.

He was charged with burglary in the 2nd degree and was transported to the Fulton County Jail.

