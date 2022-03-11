Video shows apparent fistfight between Camarillo High student, staffer

Adolfo Camarillo High School

Video posted to social media this week apparently shows a physical fight between a staff member and student at Adolfo Camarillo High School, with authorities confirming the incident is under investigation.

Oxnard Unified High School District Superintendent Tom McCoy said the district was aware of the fight and working to investigate with the Camarillo Police Department. Police services in the city are provided through a contract with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

"The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority," McCoy said in a Thursday afternoon phone call.

The high school campus is located at 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd.

Video captured on a cell phone appears to show an adult man of large stature bumping chests with a smaller male, apparently of high school age, wearing a backpack. The two soon start throwing punches.

More local news: Hearing set for Westlake Village hit-and-run that killed 2 brothers

An onlooker can be heard making comments over gusts of wind: "Why is the teacher punching him?"

A parked golf cart is visible in the background.

The two appear to disengage and begin walking away before a second golf cart, apparently driven by an adult, backs into the frame and the video cuts off.

The footage has drawn tens of thousands of views on Facebook and other platforms.

Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Lohman said the agency became aware of the video on Wednesday. As of Thursday, the incident remained under investigation, he said.

Lohman declined to provide the names and ages of the two individuals involved. As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made, he said.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

-- Staff writer Cytlalli Salgado contributed to this report.

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Video shows apparent fight between Camarillo High student, staffer