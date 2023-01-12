Video shows area troopers find missing 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest suspect

Ohio State Highway Patrol released body camera footage Wednesday on social media that shows their troopers locating a missing 4-year-old girl from Michigan and arrest a suspect.

The video shows troopers from the Wapakoneta post attempting a traffic stop on a car Tuesday night that was associated with a missing endangered child out of Marysville, Michigan.

“Both hands! Both hands! Are you alone?” a trooper shouts at the suspect as he exits the car.

Another trooper said they can see someone in the backseat.

The troopers continue to instruct the suspect to back up toward them as they take him into custody at gunpoint.

Troopers find the 4-year-old girl in the backseat who begins to cry as officers pick her up.

“You’re okay sweetie, you’re okay,” the trooper repeats.

“We saw you coming and then I was scared,” the girl tells troopers through tears.

Crews were able to return the child to her mother, according to a social media post.

The suspect, was identified by Michigan State Police as Eric Nardlini, the child’s non-custodial father.

