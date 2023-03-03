Video shows armed robbery of Wichita liquor store; police ask for help solving case

Wichita police are asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a liquor store in the 2100 block of East Central.

Video of the Jan. 19 armed robbery was released on Friday.

The video shows a person — who police think is a Black man in his 30s, approximately 6-foot tall and between 100-120 pounds — walking into a liquor store and immediately pointing a gun at the clerk. The suspect is wearing a large winter coat and a mask and has a glove on the right hand that holds the gun. It doesn’t appear there is a glove on the left hand, which was pressed down on the counter at one point during the robbery.

The clerk empties cash out of the register and then puts their hands up in the air. The suspect grabs the cash with their left hand and runs out of the store. It’s unclear how much cash they took.

Power Retail Liquor is located in the block where police said the incident happened.

The video can be found at rb.gy/beoitr.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 316-267-2111 or stopcrime316.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and, if the tip leads to a felony arrest, can be eligible to receive up to $2,500.