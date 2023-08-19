Video shows armed suspects boarding, robbing Stockton taco truck at gunpoint
No arrests have been made in the incident, which happened to the La Baja Birreria Tijuana truck on August 16.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
Several other defendants remain in a lawsuit over the former first-rounder's death.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
Spain's recent success masks years of past struggles for its women's national soccer team, which overcame decades of neglect and machismo to now stand 90 minutes from glory.
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Stocks continued an August swoon on Friday.
City head coach Bradley Carnell has implemented a unique approach to building the team's success and fostered a thriving environment despite initial doubts by outsiders.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
The final is set, but there's still a third place title to win! Here's how to watch Australia vs. Sweden.
The background-checking tool used by Match Group to offer a safety feature for Tinder users is shutting down. The non-profit and female-founded Garbo, which the dating app conglomerate has partnered with since 2019, will shut down its consumer tool at the end of August. “Most tech companies just see trust and safety as good PR,” Kathryn Kosmides, Garbo’s founder and CEO, told The Wall Street Journal, which published a report on the severed partnership. “I’d rather Garbo shift focus to our other efforts than allow the vision of Garbo to be compromised and relegated to a piece of big corporations’ marketing goals.”
People may be willing to reconnect with Bud Light after several months of controversy.
Introduced in Indonesia, the Toyota Rangga concept previews a basic, sub-Hilux truck that can be configured in numerous ways.
Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak will be free on the Epic Games Store later this month. The well-received 2016 prequel to 1999 real-time strategy classic Homeworld arrives ahead of Homeworld 3, due early next year after multiple delays. The (usually $50) Deserts of Kharak will be available to claim on Epic’s storefront from August 24th to 31st.
Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in January.