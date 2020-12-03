Video shows armed thieves rob NYC bodega with 6-year-old girl inside

Video released by New York police, showing robbery on bodega (NYPD)

Armed thieves were seen robbing a bodega in New York while the owner’s six-year-old daughter was with her, new video has shown.

According to a video released by the New York Police Department, two armed men robbed the bodega at the weekend with the store owner and her daughter present.

She told CBS New York it was the second time she had been targeted in a week, and that her six-year-old daughter was present both times because she could not afford to pay for a child sitter.

“He just pulls out the gun in front of my face and said ‘Give me the money,'” she said to CBS. “How they have the same courage to come twice in one week, imagine?”

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects leaping over the 5-year-old daughter, who waved her hands and appeared to scream in the video released by police.

Her 51-year-old mother, meanwhile, attempted to tackle one man who was armed, and was chased away.

“I push him, I try to struggle with him here. I touched the gun with his hand to get it down and try to open his face to see who,” she told CBS, and called on police to end the attacks on her store.

“It’s not about me, I want to protect her. Imagine if they shoot her for a couple of bucks,” said the woman. “She’s so scared and emotional she has to hide her identity.”

“How could she not be after a man walked into a store and pointed a gun at her,” she added.

Police said the robbery occurred around 7.30pm on Sunday, and that one suspect walked away with a cash register that had $700 inside, CBS New York reported

