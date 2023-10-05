Video shows armored truck shootout in south Chicago suburbs
The FBI released the video Thursday showing the shootout during the attempted robbery of an armored truck this week in Country Club Hills. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
The FBI released the video Thursday showing the shootout during the attempted robbery of an armored truck this week in Country Club Hills. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
Justin Fields had his best game as a passer against the Broncos in Week 3.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
"You put us in the history books as the dumbest call in football history."
Hyundai and Kia have finally announced their plans to adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for their electric vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, joining the swells of automakers that have also promised to do so. The move will give Hyundai and Kia drivers -- as well as drivers of Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Honda and Rivian vehicles -- access to thousands of Tesla Superchargers across the two countries and Mexico. As NACS seems to outstrip the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the new charging standard, the question on the auto industry's mind is when will Volkswagen ante up?
“It’s going to be the best one in the WNBA, without question," Ishbia said.
When should you purchase 9 karat gold? This jewelry TikTok creator breaks it all down. The post What is 9K gold, and what should you look for in this type of vintage jewelry? appeared first on In The Know.
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. This theory has dominated much of America’s strategic thinking over the past 50-plus years, but new technologies and new adversaries threaten to upend the status quo. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from the country’s strategic bases in the South China Sea.
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
The September jobs report comes at a crucial time for markets as investors look for signs of cooling economic data amid concerns of higher for longer rates.
“I want the fans to know that I’m human, just like everyone else.”
Is a money market account a savings account? Although they share similarities, they differ in terms of rates, minimum deposits, and fees.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress attended the service at City Hall.
Better than Black Friday: Score legendary discounts (up to 60% off!) on Echo Dots, Ring cams. Blink and more.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Julio Rodríguez indicated that his friendship with the reliever is over because of the incident.
Cam Rising helped lead Utah to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, but he hasn't been able to play this season.
From the "beautiful" series opening to the reality that everyone deserves to find love again, an expert explains why "The Golden Bachelor" is catnip for so many viewers.
Lewis, the $180 8-foot tall ghoul with a jack-o'-lantern for a head from Target, is 2023's hottest Halloween decoration.
The Mets had already fired manager Buck Showalter after they missed the playoffs this year.