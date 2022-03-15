Video shows arrest of man in homeless killings
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A suspect in shootings of five homeless men, two fatally, in Washington and New York, was taken into custody on Tuesday by federal agents in Washington, but New York police said investigators were still gathering evidence to charge him with the New York crimes. Gerald Brevard, 30, of southeast Washington, D.C., was charged with homicide, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to kill, a spokesman for Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said.
D.C. Police DepartmentPolice in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday arrested a man with a history of mental illness who they suspect shot several homeless men in D.C. and New York, leaving his family members aghast at what they suggested was a stunning turn toward targeted, murderous violence.A senior law-enforcement official first identified the suspected serial shooter as Gerald Brevard III to The Daily Beast before D.C. cops formally announced his arrest later Tuesday. The official said that the 30-
A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. The suspect, Gerald Brevard was arrested in Washington on murder, assault and other charges after news of the killings had added new fears to people spending nights on the streets of the two cities and elsewhere. The 30-year-old man, who lives in the Washington area, was charged Tuesday only in connection with the Washington cases and has not been charged in the New York attacks.
NEW YORK — The accused gunman busted early Tuesday for blasting sleeping homeless men in New York and Washington, D.C., was a methodical predator who shot three victims in the nation’s capital before heading north to find his last two targets, sources told the Daily News. “He’s very meticulous in his planning,” a high-ranking NYPD source said of the suspect nabbed in Washington after a massive ...
