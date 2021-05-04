An Asian woman in midtown Manhattan was attacked with a hammer after being told to take off her mask, police say

Footage of the incident released by the New York City Police Department's hate-crimes division. NYPD Hate Crimes/Insider

The New York City police shared a video of an Asian woman being attacked by a person with a hammer.

The police said the person approached two Asian women and demanded that they take off their masks.

The NYPD said the person then hit one of them "in the head with a hammer causing a laceration."

An Asian woman in midtown Manhattan was attacked with a hammer after being told to take off her face mask, the New York City Police Department said.

The NYPD's hate-crimes division said two Asian women, ages 31 and 29, were walking at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday when an unidentified person approached them.

It said the person "demanded they remove their masks and then struck the 31-year-old female in the head with a hammer causing a laceration."

The NYPD also shared video of the attack:

The victim who was injured spoke with ABC 7 news, which identified her only by the first name Theresa.

She said that she tried to defend herself and that the attack left her with her head bleeding.

"She was talking to herself, like talking to a wall," the woman said, describing her approaching attacker. "I thought maybe she was drunk or something, so we just wanted to pass through her quickly, and when I passed through her she saw us and said, 'Take off your f----ing mask,' which is shocking.

"Suddenly I felt my head get hit by something."

She was then taken to the hospital, ABC 7 reported.

It was unclear whether the women were targeted because of their race.

The NYPD has asked anyone with information to contact the department.

