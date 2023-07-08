Video shows Atlanta nail salon customers and staff ignore would-be robber's demands for cash

A would-be robber walked into an Atlanta nail salon demanding money but left empty-handed after security video showed patrons and staff seemingly ignoring his commands.

The unidentified man entered Nail First on Piedmont Road Monday and yelled, "Everybody get down!" No one moved, the video shows.

Police were called to the salon in reference to a business robbery, said Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, which posted the video on Facebook. The establishment is located near one of the locations where eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a series of shootings in 2021 at Atlanta-area spas.

"Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the location wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue jeans. The suspect demanded the patrons get on the ground and surrender their money. The suspect then fled the location in a silver in color sedan," authorities said.

The man, who had a small crossbody bag covering his hand as if to conceal a weapon, turned to three women sitting by the door and instructed them to empty out their pockets and give him their money, the video shows. Again, no one moved.

The man then strolled over to a male employee and loudly demanded, "Where's the money?"

"Hello?" the employee said, speaking to someone on the telephone.

One of the women stood up, walked out the front door with her hands in the air and told the man that she doesn't have any money.

The man made a few more futile attempts to rob the store. "Everybody give me everything. Where's the money?" he demanded before giving up and leaving.

A woman who answered the phone at the salon on Saturday said they did not want to speak about the incident.

Crime Stoppers said they are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com