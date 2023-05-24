Video shows Atlanta officers catch suspects accused of stealing car with dog inside

Video shows the moment Atlanta officers caught suspects accused of stealing a car with a dog inside.

It all happened on May 15, when Atlanta officers were called to Irby Avenue in reports of a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they learned a man’s Jeep Wrangler was reportedly stolen while it was running and parked outside a business in northwest Atlanta.

The victim told police that he saw his Jeep being driven away by a man and two other suspects walking away on foot.

Police said the victim’s dog was also inside the Jeep. Authorities said they found the abandoned Jeep and dog shortly after.

Two of the three suspects were found and detained nearby.

Fabian Mullins, 21, was charged with contributing to a delinquent minor and auto theft by taking.

One suspect was a juvenile and he’s charged with loitering, prowling, and auto theft by taking.

APD is reminding everyone to not leave valuable items including guns, pets and keys inside of their vehicles unattended.

