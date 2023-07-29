Video shows Atlanta police officers arresting accused BMW thief at Chevron
A new video shows Atlanta police arresting a man at a Chevron gas station who is accused of stealing a BMW.
Just before noon on July 21, officers responded to a call about a stolen dark green BMW I4.
The victim showed officers the GPS location of his car on his phone, which showed the car at a Chevron Station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Ave.
After an officer arrived at the gas station, he spotted the suspect, identified as 28-year-old John Bizzell backed into a parking space
The officer confronted Bizzell and detained him without any issue.
Bizzell was charged with theft by receiving auto.
He was taken to Fulton County Jail.
