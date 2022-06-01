Video shows attack at Brookland-Cayce High. Police say vice principal body slammed student

Cayce police have released a video they say shows an assistant principal at Brookland-Cayce High School assaulting a student.

Police released the video, which appears to have been shot from atop the stands at the football stadium, that shows a distant figure in the parking lot identified as Assistant Principal Leon Brunson shoving another figure to the ground.

“This video will show that Brunson lunges toward the student and slams him to the ground long after the fight was over and the two students were separated,” Cayce police say in a statement released with the videos. “The students had left the building and were walking away from each other at the time Brunson assaulted the student.”

Brunson was charged with third-degree assault and unlawful conduct toward a child in the May 25 incident.

Police previously said the child was injured in the incident, and said they have a zero tolerance policy for violence in schools. They said Brunson declined to make a statement to police after the incident.

The police department also released a second video they say shows Brunson grabbing a student by the waist and hurling him to the ground in a high school hallway after an earlier fight in March 2020. There is no indication Brunson faced charges from that incident.

The department’s statement also criticized the school administration’s handling of the incident.

“Body slamming a child is not the ‘action that is reasonable to stop a fight,’ as the School Administration has stated they determined in their investigation. Nor did it occur during the fight,” the statement reads.