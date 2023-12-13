Video shows Augusta County deputy tackling suspect, state police will investigate

VERONA — An Augusta County Sheriff's Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave after video footage shows him tackling a suspect, according to Sheriff Donald Smith.

Late Tuesday night, Smith posted details of the incident and video on the Facebook page of the sheriff's office.

The incident took place Saturday at about noon in Verona in the 100 block of Lodge Lane. The sheriff said Augusta County Fire-Rescue personnel were initially sent to the scene for a medical call involving a 58-year-old man at a storage facility.

The man allegedly became disorderly and a deputy was also sent to assist, Smith said.

The deputy arrived at 12:28 p.m. and learned the man had reportedly been drinking, seemed to be intoxicated, and was allegedly swinging at rescue personnel.

Smith said when the initial deputy approached the man, he reportedly became belligerent and took a fighting stance, allegedly threatening the deputy. Additional deputies were requested.

The video shows a second sheriff's deputy, Andrew Simonetti, arriving on the scene. He immediately exits his vehicle, strolls toward the suspect and tackles him to the ground. An unidentified person filming the encounter then yells, "Hey! That, that sh-t was unnecessary, man."

After being told to "back off" by Simonetti, the man continues to film. "He was trying to fight us too, so, c'mon," says an unidentified man at the scene.

Simonetti has been placed on administrative leave, Smith said. The sheriff requested Virginia State Police conduct a criminal investigation into the incident.

In November, Sgt. William Mikolay of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office was charged by the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office with malicious wounding and misdemeanor assault and battery after he reportedly injured a suspect during an arrest that followed a chase into the neighboring county. State police investigated that incident as well.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Video shows Augusta County deputy tackling suspect