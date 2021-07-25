Video shows baby trapped under alleged drunk driver's car being rescued by bystanders, police

Police and bystanders freed a baby stuck under a car in Yonkers, New York, on Friday after an allegedly intoxicated driver drove through a storefront and trapped the infant.

Video released by the Yonkers police shows the horrifying incident, where the driver rammed into a parked car, then hit a woman carrying her child and drove straight into a barber shop with the woman on the hood of the car.

Bystanders and police officers work to rescue a mother and her baby trapped under a car in Yonkers, N.Y., on July 23, 2021. (Yonkers Police)

Two police officers were nearby and rushed to the scene, where along with the bystanders, they lifted and pushed the car up to free the baby trapped under the car. Body camera footage of the incident shows a chaotic scene, with the car in the middle of the barber shop, broken glass everywhere and people attempting to help the baby and the mother.

The mother and her baby are still hospitalized but are “doing extremely well,” police said Sunday. The eight-month-old has a fractured skull and the mom, 36, has a compound leg fracture. Their names have not been released.

The driver, David Poncurak of Yonkers, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, and also faces a charge of second degree vehicular assault. Authorities said he did not have a license. Poncurak remained in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Police said they found an alcoholic beverage in the car driven by the suspect. There was also a woman in the car with him, who was uninjured.