  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Video shows BBC reporter looking stunned when Lindsey Grahams said the US would reinvade Afghanistan to fight Al Qaeda

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lindsey Graham
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham said the US would reenter Afghanistan to stop Al Qaeda from growing.

  • The BBC reporter interviewing him looked shocked and interrupted, asking if he really believed it.

  • Graham said: "We'll have to. We'll have to. Because the threat will be so large."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Video shows a BBC reporter looking stunned after Sen. Lindsey Graham said the US would likely reinvade Afghanistan.

Graham, a Republican, spoke with BBC presenter Stephen Sackur, where he criticized the Taliban - which has now taken over the country again - for how they will treat Afghans.

Graham said: "But most importantly, they're going to give safe haven to Al Qaeda who has ambitions to drive us out of the Mid East writ large and attack us because of our way of life."

"We will be going back into Afghanistan, as we went back into Iraq and Syria."

Sackur then looked shocked, and interrupted Graham.

"Hang on. You seriously think the United States will once again, in the foreseeable future, put troops back into Afghanistan?"

Graham replied: "We'll have to. We'll have to. Because the threat will be so large. It will be a cauldron for radical Islamic behavior."

The Taliban, when last in power before 2001, provided safe haven to terrorist groups like Al Qaeda.

Experts now warn that Afghanistan is likely to become a breeding ground for terrorism, as Insider's John Haltiwanger previously reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • British military officer: Biden is more of a danger to the West than the Taliban

    A highly decorated British Army officer said he is “absolutely shocked” at President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, rendering the 20-year war “a total waste.”

  • Prince Charles' closest aide reportedly offered a Saudi tycoon a knighthood in exchange for $2 million

    Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz donated large sums to Prince Charles' charity to secure the honor, The Sunday Times reports.

  • Wildfires, smoke snuff out outdoor adventures across US

    Andy Farquhar’s plans for an outdoor adventure have gone up in smoke twice this summer. The retired attorney and teacher from the Philadelphia area had planned to hike with a friend for several weeks on the Pacific Crest Trail north of Lake Tahoe until the second-largest fire in California history stampeded across the Sierra Nevada, closing a 160-mile (257-kilometer) stretch of the trail and blanketing the region in thick smoke. “We’re batting zero now,” Farquhar said.

  • Typhoon hits eastern Philippines, causing power outages

    A strong typhoon on Tuesday slammed into the eastern Philippines, bringing high winds that caused power outages in several provinces. Typhoon Conson carried sustained winds of 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour with gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph), first making landfall at the coastal town of Hernani in Eastern Samar province, before hitting the nearby Samar province early Tuesday, the state weather service said. As of Tuesday morning, the eye of the typhoon was in the vicinity of Masbate province’s Dimasalang town.

  • Calls grow for FDA to speed authorization of kid Covid-19 vaccines

    Politicians have joined anxious parents and some public health groups in calling on federal regulators to accelerate their process for authorizing shots for the youngest Americans.

  • Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden debuted her engagement ring in a golden hour selfie with her new fiancé

    Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Peter Neal on Sunday.

  • Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady

    Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009. The first lady has been anxious to see her students in person after more than a year of virtual teaching brought on by a pandemic that continues to challenge the Biden administration.

  • US supports 2 Canadians marking 1,000th day in Chinese cells

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that “people are not bargaining chips,” adding the U.S. stands with Canada in calling for the release of two Canadians detained in China for 1,000 days. Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China in what many countries label “hostage politics” after Canada arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2018 on a U.S. extradition request. Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on leave to an international organization, and Spavor, an entrepreneur, were arrested in apparent retaliation.

  • The Taliban barricaded and hit Afghan women protesting in Kabul with tear gas and stun guns, protesters say

    "It's our country as well. Women are as educated [as men]," one protester said. "How can they remove us from this society?"

  • O's prospect Colton Cowser off to hot start to begin professional career

    Baltimore prospect Colton Cowser is off to a hot start to begin his professional career in the minor leagues.

  • Blinken and Austin head to Gulf and Europe on damage limitation trips

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken set off on separate overseas trips starting in the Persian Gulf to thank allies for assistance in Afghanistan withdrawal efforts after a chaotic and deadly several weeks.

  • Student Learning Pods — From Crisis Response to Sustainable Solution?

    Over the past school year, the the Center on Reinventing Public Education has tracked how pandemic learning pods evolved from emergency responses to, in some cases, small, innovative, and personalized learning communities. This summer, as COVID-19 vaccinations increased, it seemed like the major impetus for these efforts was fading from view. We turned to our […]

  • Montenegro police fire teargas at protesters

    The demonstrators in the town of Cetinje had thrown rocks, bottles, and firecrackers at police as church figures were flown into the town by helicopter, news site Vijesti reported, but there were no reports on injuries on either side.The protests reflect tensions in the Balkan country, which remains deeply divided over its ties with Serbia, with some advocating closer ties with Belgrade and others opposing any pro-Serb alliance.Protesters are opposing the enthronement of Joanikije II to the top clerical position in the country, known as the Metropolitan of Montenegro and Archbishop of Cetinje.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • Guinea's new strongman: combat-hardened ex-Legionnaire

    Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion.

  • Son of 9/11 victim tells Biden not to come to Ground Zero for 20-year memorial ceremonies

    The son of a victim of the Sept. 11 attacks condemned President Joe Biden as the "killer in chief" Monday and told him not to attend 20-year memorial ceremonies at Ground Zero.

  • Republicans in crosshairs of 6 January panel begin campaign of intimidation

    House leader Kevin McCarthy threatened retaliation against tech companies that share records with the committee The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed it would be illegal for telecom companies to comply with the investigation’s records requests. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Top Republicans under scrutiny for their role in the events of 6 January have embarked on a campaign of threats and intimidation to thwart a Democratic-controlled congressional panel that is scrutinizing the Capi

  • Why the Taliban's takeover of Panjshir province matters

    Why the Taliban's takeover of Panjshir province matters