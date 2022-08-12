Video shows bear take on bird feeder in Alabama — and people can’t get enough of it

Video shows a bear taking on an Alabama bird feeder — and people can’t get enough of the wild match up.

The curious bear was spotted on its hind legs, not quite able to reach the feeding containers that dangled from the top of a pole on Thursday, Aug. 11, according to a social media post.

“My neighbor built a new birdfeeder that is a lot higher than the last one,” Facebook user Heather Fath Messick wrote. “The bear is trying to bring it down.”

The footage she shared online shows the bear grabbing and shaking the bird feeder’s tall pole before turning its face toward the person behind the camera. Despite the bear’s best efforts, the feeder remained standing at the end of the 25-second video clip, which ended with the animal sitting on the lawn in defeat.

As of Aug. 12, the video from the Mobile-area yard had been viewed more than 200,000 times and racked up hundreds of reactions from amused social media users.

“He said I’m going to figure this thing out lol,” one person commented.

Others identified with the moment the bear turned toward the camera.

“I love how he looked at you,” another person wrote. “Like a kid asking for help with something just out of reach.”

Messick said the video was taken in Saraland, roughly 10 miles north of Mobile. Her neighborhood is no stranger to bear sightings, according to WKRG and AL.com.

“I have seen this bear a lot of times over the past couple of weeks, especially,” Messick told AL.com. “It can be morning, afternoon, middle of the day. It doesn’t matter.”

To help avoid bear encounters, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources urges homeowners to “remove deer and bird feeders at the first sighting of bear activity.” People also are encouraged to never leave grills or pet food outside and to put trash in secure outdoor containers.

Bears can be found throughout of Alabama but usually don’t stick around an area if they can’t find food. If you see a bear, it’s best to leave slowly and try to appear taller, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System said on its website.

