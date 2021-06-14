Video shows bicyclist stabbing another bicyclist in the back in New York City

One bicyclist stabbed another in New York City on Sunday as the victim was working as a food deliveryman, police said.

The attack happened at about 4 p.m. EDT as the 53-year-old deliveryman was pedaling near 3480 Fulton St. in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn, police said.

That's when "he was approached from behind by an unknown individual who was also riding a bicycle" and the attacker "pulled out a large knife and stabbed the victim in his back, knocking him to the ground," according to a police statement.

Surveillance footage shows a man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a delivery worker in the Cypress Hills neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., on June 13, 2021. (WNBC)

The deliveryman was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and was expected to survive his wounds.

Police are looking for the knife-wielding assailant, described as a man about 5-foot-8, 160 pounds who was wearing a green ski mask, a green hooded shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.