New video shows bike victim’s family, Las Vegas police in first moments at hit-and-run crash scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 8 News Now Investigators have obtained an intense new video that shows the moments a victim’s family and police arrive at a crime scene following a now-viral hit-and-run that killed a former police chief.

The video, taken from Las Vegas Metro police body-worn cameras on Aug. 14, showed the family of 64-year-old Andy Probst arriving at the scene armed with very little information.

New video shows Las Vegas teens’ first alleged intentional hit-and-run

“I’m his wife,” the woman, Crystal Probst, told the first officer on the scene. “We knew [to come here] because my daughter got an SOS off his phone that he was down. So that’s how we got here. And we got here just as the ambulance got here, so we know nothing.”

Police, after conferring with a firefighter, already knew that Probst was fighting for his life, and quickly made a decision to shut down the stretch of road where he was hit. And the victim’s wife seemingly had a sense that Probst was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The police officer who responded first to the scene, inquiring about Probst’s conditions, asks a firefighter if it’s “critical.”

Las Vegas police arrest second suspect in hit-and-run death of retired police chief

“Very,” the firefighter said.

The family also had questions, as the only remnant of the violent incident was Probst’s mangled bike.

“Was it a hit and run? Is that what they’re saying?” Crystal Probst asked the police. The officer responded: “Yes, and that’s why we’re investigating it. So we’re trying to find out more info on who they are.”

Two young men—Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16 – were arrested for Probst’s murder. Prosecutors said the car’s driver intentionally hit cyclist Andy Probst, 64, while the passenger recorded a cell phone video. Probst, a retired police chief from California, was later pronounced dead.

District attorney files criminal complaints against Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally killing bicyclist, drops several charges

The hit-and-run was part of a crime spree that, authorities said, included another hit-and-run, moments before Probst’s. A hit-and-run involving a car on the road moments before Probst was hit was also on video.

And on the same video, for the first time, a man was seen and heard telling police that he was the victim of the other crash.

Wearing an orange shirt, that man told police: “I got my car run into by the same vehicle.” Police told the man that traffic officers were en route to interview him.

Police were also seen asking a handful of witnesses what, if anything, they saw before returning to the Probst’s family to encourage them to follow Probst to the hospital.

“Do we know anything about his condition at all? Please,” Crystal Probst begs. The police officer responded: “All I’m getting from [the fire department] is that it’s just critical condition. Right now. That’s all I have.”

She replied, as she began to walk toward her car, “We’ve got to go.” And the police officer said, “It would be a good idea if you did.”

If convicted, the maximum penalty the teens could receive would be life in prison with the possibility of parole.

By law, the death penalty cannot be pursued against a defendant unless they are 18 or older at the time of the crime. Life without parole is also off the table for defendants under 18.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.