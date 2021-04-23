Video shows Black soldiers harassed at Virginia restaurant

·1 min read

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A group of Black soldiers was recently harassed at a northern Virginia restaurant by a woman who used racist language, according to video of the incident that was shared widely on social media.

A Fort Belvoir public affairs spokesperson told Washington TV station WUSA that the woman initially offered to pay for the soldiers' meal but later returned and claimed they had taken her money before using racist language toward the men.

The video also shows the woman threatening another person who tried to intervene.

The soldiers left the IHOP restaurant, returned to the base and reported the incident to their leadership, the station reported.

“A view of the video will show the Soldiers maintained their composure and military bearing throughout this shocking incident,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

In a statement, IHOP said the incident wasn't reflective of its commitment to creating “a warm and hospitable dining experience for all guests.”

Elaine Baldwin, the mother of one of the men, told the station the video highlights the ongoing struggle against racism.

“I hope it brings awareness to everyone around the world that this can’t continue to happen,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • Third-trimester vaccination appears safe; Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine effective in those with chronic illnesses

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Among pregnant women who received COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc and who signed up for an online survey, side effects were no different than what has been seen in the general population, researchers reported Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine. Among 3,958 women who signed up for a CDC pregnancy registry, no one vaccinated in the first trimester has given birth yet.

  • Michigan lawmaker dropped governor's name during DUI arrest, state police say

    State Rep. Jewell Jones told troopers that their actions were "not going to be good for you," according to a state police report. "I run y'all budget, bro."

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Herpes, shingles may be a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. THE FACTS: Social media posts misrepresented a report from doctors in Israel.

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Jogger films himself being chased by ‘hungry bear’ through national park

    ‘Hey, no! I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food,’ says runner as bear follows him

  • ‘We love Bob Runcie.’ Business, political and faith leaders come to Runcie’s defense

    Community leaders of government, business and faith congregated Friday morning outside the Broward County School Board to affirm their support for and rally the community behind Superintendent Robert Runcie.

  • Bear Cub Hides Behind Tree as Car Passes Along Florida Street

    A bear cub appeared to hide from a passing car as it hung around outside of a home in DeLand, Florida, on April 13.Footage captured by Susan Coker’s Nest camera shows the bear running and standing behind the tree as a car drives up the street.Coker said that bears appear in the area from time to time, especially if garbage cans have been left out for collection.“We came home from dinner and noticed a bear had gotten into the neighbors’ garbage. Then we noticed there was the momma bear and several cubs,” she told Storyful.“I looked on my security cameras to see if there was any footage of them. This is when I saw the adorable cub run behind the tree as if it was hiding from the passing car,” she said. Credit: Susan Coker via Storyful

  • Berkshire Gets Competitor in Race to Toughen Texas Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Starwood Energy, a power plant developer, is pitching an $8 billion plan to build natural gas plants for emergency use on the Texas grid, rivaling a proposal from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Starwood would construct 11 natural gas plants that could be used by the Texas grid operator when power supplies get tight, according to a proposal sent in a letter Friday to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission of Texas. Under the plan, Starwood would create a regulated company that would hold the assets and earn a return not to exceed 9%, according to the letter.Berkshire’s $8.3 billion proposal, pitched in March, has received tepid support from some lawmakers who expressed concerns that it would disrupt the deregulated structure of the state’s power market. The bill is also opposed by the state’s big manufacturers and competitive power producers.Both plans call for building new fossil fuel-fired power at a time when Texas has invested heavily in renewables and come as the state looks for ways to address flaws in its energy system exposed during the February energy crisis. The winter storm that knocked out nearly half of the state’s power generation capacity and disrupted gas deliveries resulted in billions of dollars in costs and left more than 100 dead. State lawmakers are advancing bills to reform the power market including measures that would require generators and gas facilities to winterize with taxpayer help.The Starwood proposal’s $8 billion price tag doesn’t include the cost of natural-gas storage, according to Chief Executive Officer Himanshu Saxena. Still, Saxena argued in his letter to regulators that the cost of Starwood’s plan for Texas customers would be small.Starwood operates and controls 6 gigawatts of natural gas in the U.S. including 550 megawatts on the Texas grid.(Updates with background information starting in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FDA: N95 masks, now plentiful, should no longer be reused

    The Biden administration has taken the first step toward ending an emergency exception that allowed hospitals to ration and reuse N95 medical masks, the first line of defense between frontline workers and the deadly coronavirus. Critical shortages of masks, gowns, swabs, and other medical supplies prompted the Trump administration to issue guidelines for providers to ration, clean, and reuse disposable equipment. Thus, throughout the pandemic, once a week many doctors and nurses were issued an N95 mask, which is normally designed to be tossed after each patient.

  • Former IHOP employee shares alleged ‘dark secret’ he learned at the chain: ‘Thanks for ruining my favorite restaurant'

    The video’s claims sent TikTok users into a spiral. Many were shocked by the accusations.

  • The Collective Co-Founder on driving black political representation

    Stefanie Brown James is the Co-Founder and Senior Advisor of The Collective, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discussThe Collective’s mission and Biden’s DOJ nominee Kristen Clarke.

  • Cop dies of COVID at age 32, Texas sheriff says. ‘His whole life was ahead of him’

    “Deputy Gwosdz loved his job. He had a servant’s heart,” the sheriff said.

  • Video shows man rescuing child who fell onto tracks as train barrels into station

    Shri Mayur Shelke was recognized by the Ministry of Railways in India with a monetary reward of 50,000 rupees.

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' finale: Canadian director says Disney+, Marvel show is 'the most important story of the century'

    'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' finale: Canadian director says Disney+, Marvel show is 'the most important story of the century'

  • Iowa Woman Who Hit 2 Children With Car Pleads Guilty to Hate Crime Charges

    An Iowa woman has pleaded guilty to hate crime charges after she purposely struck two children with her car. She reportedly told police she had smoked meth.

  • Andrew Yang, running for NYC mayor, loses endorsement of LGBTQ group over 'tokenizing' remarks

    Separately, more than 400 Asian and Pacific Islander New Yorkers signed a petition and launched a website opposing the onetime presidential contender's candidacy.

  • Arizona lawmaker uses racist language, demands Black colleague be ‘sat down’ in clash over voting rights bill

    State representative Travis Grantham used term ‘coloured people’ during clash

  • With eye on Islamist fight, France backs Chad military takeover

    PARIS (Reuters) -France defended the Chadian army's takeover of power on Thursday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby presented Paris with an uncomfortable choice - back an unconstitutional military leader or risk undermining its fight against Islamists. While the opaque political and business ties that once bound France to its ex-colonies in Africa have frayed over the last decade, interests remain closely intertwined and under Deby's rule Chad was a key ally in combatting Islamists in the Sahel. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian justified the installation of a military council headed by Deby's son on the grounds that stability and security were paramount at this time.

  • Zendaya wore a designer dress nearly 40 years after it was created

    Zendaya wore the 1982 Yves Saint Laurent outfit to accept an award at the 2021 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.