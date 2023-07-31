New video shows Boston officers approaching 4 armed robbery suspects after watch boutique break-in

Boston 25 obtained a new cell phone video that shows the moments Boston Police officers approached the vehicle with four armed robbery suspects inside following a break-in of a watch boutique.

The videos show the four robbery suspects escaping from police and taking officers on a chase around downtown. Boston 25 News learned that three of the suspects have been arrested while one remains on the run.

Boston police received the armed robbery call from the Audemars Piguet watch store on Boylston Street around 5:51 p.m. on Friday night.

Authorities shut down Boylston Street as officers investigated the crime scene. The smashed glass inside the store could be seen from the sidewalk.

The Swiss watch company has locations across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, according to Audemars Piguet’s website. Watches on the site retail for tens of thousands of dollars.

No one was injured during the armed robbery, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

