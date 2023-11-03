Video shows brawl at Dutchtown High School in Henry County

Dutchtown High School’s hallway became the site of a brawl on Thursday.

Video provided to Channel 2 Action News shows around a dozen students fighting each other.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Henry County School District emailed parents saying it is “investigating an altercation involving multiple students earlier today. No injuries were reported.”

“It’s pretty normal for Dutchtown, to be honest. There are always fights,” Madison Cruz said.

Cruz graduated from Dutchtown just last year. She showed us a video of another fight that she saw while she was a student.

“It was almost an everyday thing,” Cruz said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Henry County Schools released the following statement about the fight: “Disruption to the safety of our school environment is never tolerated. Any students involved in such behavior will be held accountable according to the code of conduct and will possibly also face consequences from local law enforcement.”

Nationwide, a survey from the National Center for Education Statistics found that 42% of schools said they saw an increase in school fights since the pandemic.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: