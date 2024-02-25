Video shows brazen thieves stealing car from quiet street in Hollywood Hills

A man and a woman were caught on camera stealing a car from a quiet street in Hollywood Hills.

The individual who submitted the video, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTLA that the theft of their Kia SUV occurred on Scenic Avenue near Vista Del Mar Avenue just before 7 a.m. Saturday and involved a “young couple seemingly out for a stroll.”

The “stroll” took an abrupt turn when the two stopped walking and checked their surroundings before the man took out “a small tool or device” that he used to bypass the Kia’s locking system.

Video of the couple approaching the car can be viewed below:

“The couple [walked] slowly down the block past several nice cars, and they stopped at the Kia,” the individual who submitted video said. “They check to make sure the coast is clear then wham, the male partner pulls out some small tool or device and begins breaking in[to] the car.”

“Whatever tool he has bypasses the alarm system that is native to the Kia locking system, a vulnerability that Kia has failed to address for too long, much to the peril of this writer,” they added.

Additional Ring camera footage shows another angle of the thieves breaking into the car and trying to start it; according to the vehicle owner and video timestamps, it took the thieves eight minutes before they were able to drive away.

Video of the thieves driving away in the stolen vehicle can be viewed below:

They also said that while the neighborhood is a “hilly, quiet area,” nearby residents say that incidents like these happen “all the time.”

KTLA has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more information. They did not immediately return a request for more information.

No official suspect descriptions have been released.

