New video shows Brick restaurant brawl. No employees involved in fight, report says

A road rage incident spilled into the dining room of the Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet in Brick.

BRICK - A road rage incident spilled into the dining room of a local buffet restaurant, with numerous people involved in a fight that led to assault charges.

It began in the parking lot of the Flaming Grill & Supreme Buffet on Hooper Avenue on May 13, Brick Police Officer Victoria Finelli said in a statement.

But new video from the incident obtained by News 12 New Jersey shows the blow-by-blow details, with a screaming match in the restaurant's entryway before a man gets up from his table, dashes across the dining room and sparks a brawl between everyone involved.

The video shows other patrons getting involved to break up the fight, which spilled into the dining area with plates knocked onto the floor while two men tried to restrain each other against the buffet. At least two people were knocked to the ground in the fracas, with punches thrown.

The restaurant's manager, Tammy Stevens, told News 12 that business has slowed down since the incident, but said it didn't involve any employees of the restaurant.

"It's a very safe place to come," Stevens said. "I'm not sure if people don't have clarity on really what happened."

According to numerous reports, 57-year-old Dean John Hughes was charged with aggravated assault for his role in the incident after police said he struck two people with a champagne bottle.

