Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school

The parents of a 16-year-old boy who was attacked at school by another student said he could have been killed.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at Mundy’s Mill High School in Jonesboro Thursday, where he first showed you exclusive video of the victim being forcefully slammed to the ground on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00. The student attacking the teen kept punching even after the victim passed out.

The teen’s parents said school officials never called them after the attack.

They didn’t even call an ambulance.

