Video shows NW Side attack in broad daylight amid string of robberies
Three more robberies happened within 10 minutes in Bucktown on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
On Tuesday evening, the Senate released a deal that is likely to be the last chance to avert a government shutdown before this weekend.
From travel delays to limited food inspections, a government shutdown would touch millions of Americans.
A New York judge rules that former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and his business committed fraud when they inflated their assets. In Georgia, the judge handling the election interference case says the identities of those serving on the jury must be kept private, while Trump’s lawyers urge a Washington judge not to issue a gag order against the former president.
Bakers, at the ready, it's time for Season 14 of 'The Great British Bake Off.'
Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.
Talkdesk, a company once valued at $10 billion that sells software to help large corporations improve customer service, has laid off more employees — the third round of cuts in less than 14 months. The 12-year-old San Francisco-based company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve customer service for midmarket and enterprise businesses. Talkdesk reportedly laid off staff in February of this year and in August 2022, when it had about 2,100 employees.
The CIA confirmed that it’s developing an AI chatbot for all 18 US intelligence agencies to quickly parse troves of ‘publicly available’ data.
Target expects to lose roughly $1.2 billion in profits from retail theft in 2022 and 2023.
FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel has announced the agency's plans to restore net neutrality protections. Previous rules, which prevented ISPs from blocking or throttling specific websites, were nixed in 2017 under the Trump administration.
Former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence stated that the Federal Reserve needs new leadership.
When Uber launched its ride-hailing service, the company was more pariah than partner to the taxi industry. Uber announced Tuesday a multiyear partnership with Los Angeles Yellow Cab and its five partner taxi fleets in Southern California. Under the arrangement, taxi drivers will have access to Uber trip referrals in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.
Consumer confidence hit its lowest level since May as rising gas and grocery prices weighed on American wallets.
Uber has partnered with Los Angeles Yellow Cab and other SoCal affiliates to offer riders yellow cabs in place of standard ridesharing cars.
There is growing risk to the financials of two big department stores as consumers deal with rising interest rates.
Sales of newly built homes decreased 8.7% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 675,000 units last month from the revised July rate of 739,000.
Meta's annual Connect conference kicks off with a keynote tomorrow, September 27, at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. Facebook's parent is expected to make the Meta Quest 3 the centerpiece of the event. While companies like Magic Leap have pivoted the entirety of their focus to corporate training and prototyping, Meta is still extremely invested in consumer.