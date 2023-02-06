Video shows building collapse in Turkey as earthquake strikes

Storyful

A wave capsized a boat off the coast of Oregon as a crew tried to save a stranded mariner, who police said was a suspect in an incident in which a dead fish was left at a house used in the movie The Goonies.Video released by the US Coast Guard (USCG) shows a student rescuer in training jumping into choppy surf six miles west of the mouth of the Columbia River, it said.As the rescuer swims towards the boat, a giant wave crashes onto it, capsizing it and sending the boater tumbling into the water.The USCG said multiple units responded to a mayday call from a disabled 35-foot vessel Sandpiper, which was taking on water on Friday morning.The rescue swimmer, a student of the Advanced Helicopter Rescue School, was deployed to the water where twenty-foot waves and extremely high windspeeds were reported, the USCG said.The boater was rescued by the swimmer after the wave hit and both were hoisted to safety. The boater was taken to hospital with minor injuries.Astoria Police Department later said they had arrested the boater, who they named as 35-year-old Jericho Labonte.Police said Labonte had posted a video of himself on Facebook earlier that week placing a dead fish on the front porch of a house that featured in The Goonies. Labonte was wanted on charges of theft, endangering another person, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal mischief. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful