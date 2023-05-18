Video shows bus driver attack middle school boy. Now, both are being charged, mom says

A mother wants to know why a bus driver still has a job after he attacked her son.

Video shows the Clayton County bus driver put his hands on the student. The district told the child’s mother that he would be charged -- but so would her son.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Clayton County Thursday, where Inez Angel said the situation doesn’t make sense.

“(To) this day, I get teared up, as you see,” Angel said. “No child deserves that.

Angel said it was May 11 when the bus driver left Sequoyah Middle School with students aboard.

Channel 2 Action News has blurred the bus driver’s face until we can confirm that he was charged with a crime.

Angel said the driver told her that her son and other kids were horsing around. The driver said someone then threw a pencil at him.

Angel said the bus driver, believing her son was the culprit, then attacked him.

We're working to learn why the child is also facing charges, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.












