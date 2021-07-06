New video shows Capitol riot from police officers’ point of view as they face down MAGA mob and strobe lights

Video from inside the US Capitol on 6 January (FBI/USCapitolPolice/Twitter_@MacFarlaneNews/NBC4)

A new video from inside the US Capitol during 6 January insurrection appears to show police officers confronted with strobe lights by members of a “MAGA” mob.

In a clip tweeted out by NBC Washington’s Scott MacFarlane on Monday, strobe lights could be seen flashing in the face of Capitol police officers confronted by a small crowd of rioters.

Strobe lights are a form of non-lethal weapon thought to be maintained by the US military and law enforcement agencies, and are designed to disorientate targets through the flashing of a bright light and different frequencies.

Members appeared to be armed with the flashing lights when they stormed the Capitol building in support of Donald Trump, and false allegations of electoral fraud on 6 January as Congress was certifying the victory of Joe Biden, according to the video released on Monday.

Mr MacFarlane wrote in a caption to the 36-second clip: “Newly released court exhibit video in Jan 6 case shows the claustrophobic conditions and the disorienting strobe light on the frontlines for police amid the mob“.

“This was hell,” he added.

Newly released court exhibit video in Jan 6 case shows the claustrophobic conditions and the disorienting strobe light on the frontlines for police amid the mob



This was hell pic.twitter.com/1Uq5mey4kz — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 5, 2021

More than 50 former and active members of the military, law enforcement and US government workers were among the 500 so far arrested for storming the Capitol.

It includes the arrest of a rioter who was seen in the chamber of the US Senate with black tactical gear and plastic restraints. Officers afterwards found 15 firearms stashed away by the accused.

Strobe lights, according to a tests carried out in 2008 and reported by Wired, were created for US law enforcement agencies and were found to disorientate and delay targets, amid other unconfirmed symptoms.

