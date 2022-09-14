Video shows car allegedly connected to South Memphis shooting, officials say

Surveillance video shows the car allegedly connected to a weekend shooting that left one person injured.

On Sept. 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 Block of South Orleans Street just after 9 p.m.

A man was found and taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to a release, officers were told that the victim was walking with two others from the 1900 block of Lauderdale at Rosewood Quick Mart down South Orleans when a white sedan drove past them.

The white sedan did a U-turn and turned its lights off, officials said.

According to reports, the car drove at the victims and the unknown suspects fired several shots.

Video in the area captured the suspect’s car, possibly a newer model white Kia sedan.

Contact Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

