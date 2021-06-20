Video shows car impaled by massive fallen oak tree and downed power lines in Georgia

A video shared Sunday shows the damage on a car crushed under a downed tree and power lines in Georgia.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said on Twitter that a “large oak tree” and power lines fell on the sedan on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and South Eugenia Place.

Crews rescued a trapped woman, and she was taken to a hospital with injures, the department said. Officials did not say how severe her injuries are.

The video posted by Atlanta Fire Rescue shows where the tree’s massive branches impaled the car’s windshield.

Branches are also seen crushing the front of the car and speared through it near the driver’s seat area.

The department did not specify what caused the tree to fall. But tropical depression Claudette was bringing heavy rain to the area over the weekend.

The storm is expected to restrengthen to a tropical storm late Sunday or early Monday. It was located about 15 miles east, northeast of Atlanta as of 2 p.m. EDT Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It’s expected to dump between 2 and 4 inches of rain in southern Georgia, with up to 6 inches possible in some isolated areas, forecasters say. A “few tornadoes” are also possible across the state on Sunday.