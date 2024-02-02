Video shows car ramming Grandview driver in possible road rage incident

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A possible case of road rage was caught on camera last week in Grandview. But the victim has no idea why he was targeted.

Aaron Caponetto was rammed multiple times and was chased alongside 71 highway at highway speeds Friday.

Caponetto is an Uber Driver. He drove more than 100,000 miles last year, but says nothing compares to a short Taco Bell run Friday near his home.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this in my entire life. I’m literally on every corner of this entire town.”

He has cameras mounted inside his new Toyota Highlander that he just purchased last month. They show him patiently waiting at the roundabout at Main and Outer Road in Grandview.

“You can go buddy, it’s OK,” he says to himself while he waits for the vehicle in front of him to enter the roundabout.

But as he started down the road running along the East side of 71 he heard someone slamming on their horn.

“As it’s getting louder I’m seeing somebody just flying up behind me,” Caponetto described.

Video shows multiple rear-end-collisions.

“He hit me again like immediately. So I knew there was a serious problem going on because this guy was not going to stop he just kept running into me.”

Both cars proceeded to speed alongside the highway as Caponetto called 911.

“I just had somebody rear end into the back of me and they keep on hitting me and they are going to continue to hitting me,” he told the 911 dispatcher in the video.

So Caponetto made the decision to run the red light at 140th Street in order to get away.

“He was not stopping if I had stopped he would have slammed right into back of me,” he explained.

Driving the same road Thursday, Caponetto is back behind the wheel and on the job. After all, he’s got lots of repair bills to pay on that new car. But reflecting back on more than 10,000 Uber trips the past two years.

“I’ve never seen anybody driving like this. I’ve seen some crazy stuff but it just seemed like this person was out to get me and I had no idea who they were,” he said.

And he still doesn’t, but he hopes releasing this video will help police figure out who was responsible.

“Whoever did this they are unhinged and a danger to society,” he said.

Caponetto describes the vehicle as dark-colored smaller sedan similar to a Honda Civic.

You could see in the video after ramming him it had a crumpled hood.

