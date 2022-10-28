Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said.

As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.

At least six people emerged from the vehicles and entered the store, according to video provided by Tacoma police. The suspects threw store merchandise into bags and then fled.

Multiple thieves exchanged gunfire with the armed security guard who had been outside the store.

One thief is believed to have been struck by gunfire, police said. The guard was not injured.

The thieves fled in one of the vehicles and on foot.

Police were notified at 2:26 a.m. by an alarm call to South Sound 911.

Police could not located any suspects. The two vehicles left at the scene were both stolen, police said.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.