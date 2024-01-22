Video shows car slide off Missouri road as more freezing rain is forecast for KC area

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers on Monday shared a video on social media of a car sliding down an ice-slicked hill and careening off the edge of the road into a snow bank in Cass County.

The video was recorded by a citizen about 9:30 a.m. on Missouri 58 highway, west of Pleasant Hill, according to the patrol. It occurred as a freezing rain fell across the Kansas City area, creating icy roads and leading law enforcement across the region to warn drivers about the treacherous conditions.

Video sent in by a citizen west of Pleasant Hill MO in Cass County on Missouri 58 Highway about an hour ago.

️#mowx pic.twitter.com/1eaA1GLKJY — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 22, 2024

In the video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at least nine other cars are visible and none of them are moving. Five have their emergency lights on, and at least two in the distance appear to be partially off the roadway.

It’s unclear why the one moving driver decided to proceed along the ice-covered road, but they soon slide entirely onto the snowy grass before rolling to a stop.

Weather forecast for Kansas City

According to the National Weather Service, more freezing rain is expected to fall in the Kansas City area Monday night. Travel advisories are in effect in Leavenworth and Platte counties, among others in Missouri and Kansas.

When driving under conditions that may cause black ice, remember to leave plenty of time and exercise caution on bridges and overpasses. These elevated roads are surrounded by cold air on all sides, and can freeze more quickly and stay frozen longer than surface roads.

To check local highway conditions before you drive, you can use to MODOT Traveler Map in Missouri or the KanDrive map in Kansas. If you’re wondering about the conditions of Kansas City roads, you can check the city’s real-time snow plow map online.

The Star’s Eleanor Nash and Robert A. Cronkleton contributed reporting to this piece.

Do you have more questions about severe weather in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.