Video shows Carnival cruise ship rescuing migrants at sea near Cuba

New video captured the moment a Carnival cruise ship came to the aid of a group of migrants aboard a rustic vessel out at sea.

A passenger onboard the Carnival Celebration told NBC6 the rafters were spotted Saturday afternoon.

They said officials made an announcement to alert guests and then stopped to help until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday that the rescue happened about 20 miles north of Cuba.

The USCG also said no injuries were reported and that the migrants will be repatriated back to Cuba.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com