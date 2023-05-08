Video shows cars doing illegal donuts on local road; not isolated incident, police say

11 News learned that screeching tires and burning out with illegal donuts were happening across the city this weekend.

“It’s a doggone shame. They are out of control. I’ve been up here 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said J. Cottrell, who lives in Sheraden.

Cottrell is looking out at the tire marks now covering Chartiers Avenue in Sheraden just in front of the Langley School.

This video shows a snippet of the cars burning rubber on Saturday night. City cameras captured the whole thing and Pittsburgh Police now confirm they are investigating multiple incidents of this activity across the city over the weekend.

“We have a daycare right here a school right here this was dangerous it was stupid, and I hope they found who did it,” Cottrell said.

But Pittsburgh Police told Channel 11 that so far, there are no arrests, and it didn’t stop there.

Just outside the city in Collier Township, police were called to a massive scene. On Noblestown Road, under the 79 overpass, a woman who was driving up around 11:10pm on Saturday said cars were blocking her from getting on 79N

She said the cars were screeching as the doors opened, and kids were hanging out of the windows, one even on top. Some kids just barely got out of the car’s way.

She said she called 911 and the police were there within minutes. It’s unclear if anyone was arrested in this dangerous situation. We reached out to the Collier Township Police Department and did not hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Ray Liotta’s cause of death released Man facing 80 charges after leading troopers on chase in Washington County, state police say Hundreds turn out to help local family find bone marrow transplant for baby battling rare condition VIDEO: Campaign signs for Pine-Richland school board candidates destroyed, stolen DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts